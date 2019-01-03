Share:

LAHORE - Biting cold and dense fog continued disturbing routine life in plains of the country including Lahore on Wednesday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Dense to moderate fog hampered vehicular movement on important intercity roads including Motorway and National Highway. Less visibility forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight. Motorists left with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. Less visibility caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace. The police have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling from evening to early morning. If unavoidable, use fog lights, ensure functioning of wipers and drive at slow speed.

Dense fog affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways. Almost all trains reached their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.

Rains and snowfall in the upper part and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at nighttime. Skardu remained coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 08 degree Celsius below freezing point. Minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded -07C, Astore, Bagrote and Kalam -04C, Malamjabba and Kalat -03C, Parachinar, Murree, Rawalakot, Quetta and Dir -02C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 03C. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and home led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families. According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days.

Foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Frost is also expected in few upper parts of the country in morning hours.