Punjab Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Jaffery Duglus Langlands, an eminent teacher at Aitchison College. In a condolence message, the minister said that services of Duglus Langlands would be remembered for long. In 1947, Duglus Langlands came to Pakistan and then spent his whole life in this country. An important aspect of his life was joining the Aitchison College and teaching various famous personalities of Pakistan including incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan. He taught at Aitchison College for almost 25 year until he retired and took up another stint in the education sector.