Share:

A conference on the Hague Convention's post-ratification scenario was held at Punjab Police College, Sihala near Islamabad.

The conference addressed the requisite procedure pertaining to the enforcement of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

More than 30 Police Officers from various units attended the event. The conference featured presentations on wide-ranging topics with regard to grave issue of forced marriages, the rights of foreign prisoners and international child abduction.

Commandant Police College Sihala, Ehsan Tufail, appreciated the seminar for highlighting the issues in order to raise the knowledge and understanding of the participants.