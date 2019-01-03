Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The first electronic grave has been introduced in the country which is comprised of QR Code scan technology. The electronic grave has been introduced at Gora Cemetery in Karachi and the grave belongs to late German-born philanthropist Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to fight against leprosy in Pakistan, private news channel reported. The smart electronic grave comes with a QR bar code that visitors can scan on their phones to access information about the late humanitarian and the lifelong services she rendered in helping out lepers.–APP