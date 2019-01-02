Share:

SADIQABAD-Doctors at the emergency ward of Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital allegedly misbehave with patients. It has been learnt that instead of examining the patients, the doctors often send patients and their attendants to the OPD. And when the attendants of the patients insist for the treatment of their beloved, the doctors deliberately delay the treatment. Besides, they also spoke rudely to the patients and their attendants. Talking to The Nation, locals including Ashraf, Riaz, Adnan, Fyaz Ahmed, Afzal, Shafiq Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Amir Hussain and others said that the doctors and other staff insulted the attendants of the patients.

“People are insulted even on reception they visit to receive slip for the treatment,” they said. They demanded the authorities concerned take notice of it.