Islamabad Saddar Zone Police have held eight drug pushers and recovered 5.526 kilogram hashish, 420 gram heroin and ice.

A police spokesman of ANF said on Thursday. On directives of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams for effective action against drug pushers.

Tarnol police arrested Abdul Lateef and recovered 786 gram hashish from him. Shalimar police nabbed Yasir Baseer and Sami for having a total of 9999 hashish while Fahad and Saif were held for possessing four gram ice and 169 gram hashish respectively.

Likewise, two other drug pusehrs identified as Ibrar Khan and Sultana for having 400 gram heroin. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.