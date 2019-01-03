Share:

PESHAWAR - The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday expressed concern over government’s failure in arresting the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq, and registration of religious seminaries across the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited Akora Khattak’s Darul Uloom Haqqania in district Nowshera, where he held a detailed meeting with the JUI-S chief and president of Pakistan Defence Council Maulana Hamidul Haq, elder son of late Maulana Samiul Haq, who had been stabbed to death by unknown assailants on November 2, 2018 in Rawalpindi.

Flanked by Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk, Shams-ur-Rehman Shamsi, Qari Umer Ali and Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darveesh, the JUI-F chief said that “We have serious concerns as to why government has so far failed in apprehending killers of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.”

Both Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed prevailing political unrest in the country and termed it just a tug-of-war between opposition and government and nothing else. Moreover, it is an attempt to divert people’s attention from real issues, he said. They expressed dismay over growing ‘obscenity’ and ‘vulgarity’ in the country.

Both the leaders also expressed displeasure over government’s plan of registering religious seminaries.

They said that such attempts are made to appease others. Later, Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited mausoleums of Maulana Abdul Haq, Maulana Samiul Haq, Maulana Abdul Halim and Maulana Maghfoor Ullah and offered Fateha there.