KARACHI - Sacked employees of Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) Wednesday staged agitation that caused partially suspension of business activities in Karachi Fish Harbour.

Following the dismissal order issued by the chairman FCS, the employees staged sit-in outside the society head office located at the harbour.

The protesters termed the termination order illegal and stated that they were recruited on permanent basis and had been working for the last decade, however, the management issued their termination order without fulfilling the legal formalities, they said that they had already obtained stay order from the court, but the FCS management had violated the court order while issuing such order.

The FCS employees urged the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led government to suspend the FCS’s notification and restore the sacked employees.

Saeed Baloch, the Union General Secretary while talking to The Nation said that they will move to the court to file a contempt of court application against the FCS management as they had violated the court’s order.

Mr Baloch also alleged that the sitting chairman of FCS, has recently recruited around one hundred employees on contract basis on high salaries, however, the sacked employees were paid only ten to fifteen thousands of rupees.

He added that the current management does not belong to the fishermen community, therefore, they are not able to address the issues of the FCS, the management has been causing heavy losses to the institution.

On December 31, FCS issued a notification referring as per decision taken in a board of directors meeting, the services of as many as 335 employees were terminated.

Since the order was issued, the sacked employees have been recording their protest, but so far no government official approached them to address their graveness.

The protesters were also joined by Pakistan People Party leaders, including Javid Nagori, former minister, and currently president of PPP Karachi division, Nagori has said that his party provides employments and will always oppose actions regarding unemployment, and it’s his party’s manifesto.

He hopefully said that the chairman of the society Abdul Bar is also backed by his party and will tackle the issue very soon.

He also assured the protesters to take the matter to the higher level and will approach to the Chief Minster Sindh very soon.

The FCS employees also alleged that the society has been suffering with the heavy financial loss due to the massive corruption by the society management. They demanded the higher authority to initiate an inquiry against corrupt officials, who had ruined the FCS funds and deprived the community people of their basic rights in the past.

They said that the FCS cannot launch a single project for the well being of the community. Apart from this, they said few sea lords are being benefited while the fishermen community is suffering from water shortage and other issues. They said that earlier the FCS employees were enjoying annual bonus, increments and other facilities, but since the government has adopted the attitude to appoint administrators for loot and plunder, the institution has been ruined. There is no sufficient fund for launching welfare projects for the community. Moreover, the protestors warned the govt that if their problems are not resolved they will widen their protest by involving the entire community that deserves to be served by the FCS.