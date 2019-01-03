Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. Both the leaders strongly condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and cross-border firing by Indian army.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said: “Unabated firing by Indian army at the LOC is highly condemnable while continued silence of the international community over Kashmiri plight is deplorable. The PTI government has exposed the Indian cruelties at every level.

About development in southern Punjab, he said that cabinet meetings will be held in other divisions after Bahawalpur. Initiatives have been started to improve the entry and exit points of Multan and other southern Punjab divisions, he said.

“A separate secretariat for the southern Punjab will be established in next financial year. A separate annual development programme will be maintained for southern Punjab and the promises made with people of southern areas of the province will be fulfilled at any cost,” he said.

He said that a project of establishing the cancer hospital in Multan is under consideration. In addition to it, backward areas will also be developed and all the decisions are made with mutual consultations. Our agenda is public service and a sovereign Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is our destination, he said.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has highlighted the core issue of Kashmir at every forum. The PTI government believes in maintaining brotherly relations with all the countries of the world but no compromise will be made on solidarity and sovereignty of the country, he added. Federal parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Zain Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Kanwal Shauzab MNA, Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari MPA and the PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz also held meetings with the Chief Minister at his office, here today. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that he will visit every district and tehsil of the province. He said that long-awaited problems of Ahmadpur East will be solved on priority basis and repair and maintenance of roads, improvement of sewerage system and restoration of parks will be done as well. It is the responsibility of local bodies to improve the cleanliness situation and action will be initiated against relevant officers and officials failing to solve the problems of the people, he said. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed that deputy commissioner Bahawalpur should personally visit Ahmadpur East and take immediate steps for the solution of problems. Usman Buzdar said that he will soon visit Sahiwal division and decisions will be made in consultation with assembly members and party leaders of the division. Provision of necessary facilities of life and prompt solution of problems of the people is a priority agenda of the government and our every moment is meant for giving a better future to the general public, said Usman Buzdar. The vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is assurance of a bright future and Pakistan is moving towards the right direction under his dynamic leadership. A strategy has been devised to devolve the fruits of change at the grassroots and a new example has been set by introducing reforms in different sectors in a short period of time. By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan will achieve its true destination in 2019, the Chief Minister concluded.

Greeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Asghar Ali Javed, the newly elected secretary of a literary organization “Dareecha” and other office-bearers on their success in the annual election and extended good wishes for their success.

In a message of felicitations, Usman Buzdar said that selection of a presidential award winning “Seerat Nigar” for the second term is laudable and recognition of literary services of Asghar Ali Javed. It is hoped that the new body will work hard for the promotion of urdu literature as well as protection of rights of the writers, he added.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of father of Nawaz Raza, chief report of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt Islamabad and President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor). In a condolence message, the Chief Minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.