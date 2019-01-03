Share:

QUETTA - At least four colliers died and one other received injuries in a coalmine explosion after accumulation of methane gas in Chamalang, 300 km away from Dukki area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Provincial Chief Inspector Mines Ifthekhar Ahmed told APP that five coalminers were extracting coal from a depth of thousands of feet when suddenly the blast was occurred after accumulation of methane gas. As a result, four colliers including two brothers died on the spot while one other received wounds.

Local administration including police, Levies force and mines rescue team reached the site after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the victims and injured were pulled out from the damaged coalmine by the rescue team.

A major portion of the mine had collapsed due to fog and efforts were going on to clean the mine, the Chief Miner Inspector said. About 60 people were working in the mine when the blast occurred, coalminers said.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. They were identified as 45-year-old Habib-ur-Rehman, his son 18-year-old Muhammad Javed and his brother 35-year-old Muhammad Siddiq and 20-year-old Khalid.

Dukki’s district police officer, Sardar Hashim Khan, said one coalminer sustained serious injuries as a result of the blast. Khan said all the victims, two of whom were siblings, belonged to the same family from neighbouring Afghanistan. All the bodies were sent to their native town after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Taking notice of the deaths, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan ordered the concerned quarters to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Last week, three miners were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents in the Chamalang coalmines range in Dukki district. The victims’ bodies were completely burnt as fire erupted in the mine after the blast.