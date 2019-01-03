Share:

KARACHI - Anti violent and crime cell of the Sindh police claimed to have busted gang involved in fake arm licences.

The accused persons involved in the business were including government official, armed dealers used to provide fake licences and arms and ammunition to the customers.

Police on a tip off arrested two accused persons in raid conducted in MA Jinnah Road area while recovered two armed licences, 100 bullets of SMG, 50 rounds of 9mm pistols and 50 bullets of pistols. Police also recovered number CINCs, credit cards and a police card from their possession, the accused persons arrested were including Adnan Khan Niazi and Policeman Saeed Nawaz while police arrested Wase Jalbani when arrested accused persons pinpoint his involvement.

Police also recovered various licences and other stuff being used to prepare fake licences. DIG CIA Arif Hanif in a press conference held at CIA center revealed that the gang involved in fake arm licences comprising upon the 21 members and police have so far been managed to arrest ten the accused persons.

He said that members of the gang also provide illegal weapons to the customers and smuggle weapons from KPK to Karachi.

Meanwhile, Rangers claimed to have arrested 10 accused used to cheat people through internet sale purchase websites. Rangers Sindh conducted raids and arrested ten accused persons in raids conducted in different areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Surjani Town while arrested Ibrahim, Ali Atif, Irfan Basheer, Shah Mir, Furqan, Noman, Naveed, Kamran, Azam Butt, Munir and Faizan Rafi.

Rangers spokesperson said that the accused persons advertized fake bank car auctions and collect million of rupees against the cars online and later closed their accounts. The accused persons confessed to have cheat people since 2008 and making million of rupees through fake advertisements. Rangers handed over the accused persons to the FIA for further investigation.