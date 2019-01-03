Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is committed to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Talking to the media in Lahore on Wednesday, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said all possible steps are being taken to eradicate hepatitis.

He said pharmaceutical companies have promised to provide seventy-five thousand medicines for the treatment of hepatitis patients.

The Governor Punjab said that provision of basic facilities to the masses is top priority of the government.