LAHORE - Left-handed middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the ongoing tour of South Africa due to a right knee injury. Haris was not available for selection for the Boxing Day Test in Centurion while he is also out of contention for the remainder of the tour due to the same injury. The batsman will return home shortly while a replacement if any will be announced later. PCB will set up Haris appointment (if needed) with the best orthopedic surgeon, recommended by the National Cricket Academy’s panel of doctors for further assessment, analysis and treatment.”