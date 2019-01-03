Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said that improvement in Pak-US relations are important for regional stability.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan has suffered immensely in the war on terrorism. He said the bilateral relations will move towards further improvement if the US also understands Pakistan significance and the role it played in the war on terror.

The Information Minister said peace in Pakistan is linked with Afghanistan. He pointed out that the US also has an important role in the context of Afghan stability.

It merits mentioning here that the US President Donald Trump in a statement earlier stated that his country desires great relationship with Pakistan and that he is looking forward to meet the new Pakistani leadership.

In another tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is actually the revolution of middle class.

He said since the middle class is the most vocal, therefore, often the reaction on some matters is immediate and comes without a complete picture.

He, however, said at present there is an unwavering faith on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is the reason that criticism on a single matter could not hold its ground.