ISLAMABAD - The pace of inflation slowed down to 6.2 percent in December 2018 apparently due to the decline in oil prices last month.

Inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) was only 4.6 percent in the same month of previous year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, the inflation has increased to 6.2 percent in December this year as a result of the economic policies of the government. The pace of inflation has slowed down in December as compared to previous months when it had touched 6.5 percent in November and 6.7 percent in October last year.

The federal government last month had reduced the prices of petroleum products up to Rs5 per litre. The reduction in oil prices had reduced the pace of inflation. Inflation rate’s pace has slowed down from last couple of months. However, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had enhanced the interest rate by 150 basis points (bps) to 10 percent effective from 3rd December 2018 in a bid to control the inflation rate. The SBP had accepted one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise the interest rate for the fresh loan programme. The SBP had upward projected headline CPI inflation for current fiscal year (FY19) in the range of 6.5–7.5 percent, above the annual target of 6.0 percent.

According to the latest data of PBS, the CPI based inflation was recorded at 6.05 percent during first half (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 2.06 percent. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation enhanced by 11.58 percent in the period under review.

According to the PBS, on month-on-month basis, inflation decreased by 0.4 percent in December 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.1 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 8.4 percent on annual basis in December 2018 as compared to an increase of 8.3 percent in the previous month and 5.5 percent in December 2017.

The break-up of inflation of 6.17 percent in December 2018 showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 0.05 percent. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 8.48 percent and 10.37 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 9.08 percent in last the month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 14.26 percent. Price of clothing and footwear increased by 7.73 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 8.35 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 8.52 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 5.63 percent in December 2018 as compared to the same month last year.

In food commodities, price of honey increased by 5.61 percent, pulse moong price enhanced by 4.06 percent, pulse gram price went up by 2.96 percent, beans price by 2.71 percent, pulse mash price surged by 2.55 percent during December as compared to November. In non-food commodities, price of personal equipment increased by 2.69 percent, motor vehicles accessories by 2.4 percent, woollen readymade garments price surged by 2.07 percent, and washing soap and detergents price enhanced by 1.44 percent. Meanwhile, price of plastic products and mechanical services also recorded increase during the period under review.

According to the PBS figures, price of fresh vegetables decreased by 21.78 percent, tomatoes price reduced by 21.14 percent, onions price down by 13.23 percent, chicken 6.8 percent, fresh fruits 1.83 percent and eggs 1.31 percent during December as compared to the preceding month of November.