Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 833,534 fine tickets worth Rs. 24, 21, 92,900 to road users on violation of traffic rules during the year 2018, the police sources said.
According to the details, 26884 vehicles were fined for having fancy (non-pattern) number plates while 59,295 fine tickets were issued to motorists for not fastening seat belts, 27,427 for using mobile phones during driving and 161121 motorcyclists were fined for riding on bikes without helmets.
Similarly, 14721 amateur drivers were issued fine tickets while 17341 motorbikes and vehicles were impounded in various police stations of Islamabad over
As many as 45454 fine tickets were issued over lane violation, 19424 for parking at
Likewise, 22462 public transporters were fined over route-violation, 81,756 motorists for careless driving and 16402 road users for taking
The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that special crackdown was launched in previous year against those using non-pattern of fancy number plates. He said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation
He said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public
The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.