Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 833,534 fine tickets worth Rs. 24, 21, 92,900 to road users on violation of traffic rules during the year 2018, the police sources said.

According to the details, 26884 vehicles were fined for having fancy (non-pattern) number plates while 59,295 fine tickets were issued to motorists for not fastening seat belts, 27,427 for using mobile phones during driving and 161121 motorcyclists were fined for riding on bikes without helmets.

Similarly, 14721 amateur drivers were issued fine tickets while 17341 motorbikes and vehicles were impounded in various police stations of Islamabad over serious violation of traffic rules and not producing documents.

As many as 45454 fine tickets were issued over lane violation, 19424 for parking at wrong place, 16341 for over speeding, 27858 for violation red light, 15510 for having tinted glasses, 30260 for obstructing traffic, 73,722 for overloading and 9190 vehicles for having no registration.

Likewise, 22462 public transporters were fined over route-violation, 81,756 motorists for careless driving and 16402 road users for taking wrong turn.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that special crackdown was launched in previous year against those using non-pattern of fancy number plates. He said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public .He has appealed the citizens to follow rules and use number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.