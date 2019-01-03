Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has held at meeting with a delegation of Sargodha District Bar association at Mansoora and supported their demand for the setting up of High Court benches at all divisional headquarter.

The nine member delegation was led by the Bar President Ansar Abbas Baloch. Siraj said the HC benches should be established in all divisional headquarters.

The JI chief said that millions of the people residing in the divisions of Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and D. G. Khan, comprising 21 districts and were unable to get quick justice because of the absence of High Court Benches there. He said that aggrieved people from far flung areas were often compelled to give up their rights because of financial constraints in moving the High Court while the lawyers’ community was also facing hardships in this regard. He exhorted the provincial government to convene a meeting of the provincial cabinet on the issue and approve the High Court benches for the remaining divisional headquarters. He also urged the Chief Justice Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take suo moto notice of the matter.

Sargodha District bar chief said the lawyers from five divisions were boycotting the courts to press for the acceptance of their demand.

He also requested the JI chief to join the lawyers’ sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly chambers on January eight. He said that the boycott would continue till the acceptance of their demand.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that Bangladesh elections were highly controversial and a scar on the face of democracy. In a statement, he urged the world community to take notice of India’s interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh where an Indian puppet government had been in power for the last fifteen years.

