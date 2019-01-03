Share:

It seems a small issue but could take anyone’s life. It is seen that ladies sitting on motorbike on back seat do not take care of their long scarf. Few incidents have already taken place in which the long scarf of the Abaya or other dresses have stuck into back wheel of motorbike resulting in some serious accidents. Awareness about this issue needs to be spread through media and newspapers because sometimes ladies fall in such a manner that not only their clothes are torn badly but feel ashamed of being a female besides being injuries. People on motorbikes and vehicles which are passing do not care to let them know because sometimes men on motorbikes carrying such females mind it; but one should just tell them regardless of their preference because human life is more costly than anything else.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, December 21.