NEW YORK-The iconic Oasis singer isn't about to pack the cigarettes and alcohol in completely, however.

For years a dedicated subscriber to the sex, drugs and rock’n’roll mythology, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has revealed how his voice has taken on a “healthier” sound now that he’s started to cut back on cigarettes and alcohol.

Speaking during a new interview with Sirius XM in America, the 46 year old singer told of how he’s beginning to find a better balance regarding his vices of smoking and boozing, but that it’s affecting the legendary gravelly tone of his vocals.

“I know for a fact when I have not had cigarettes and not drank and have been behaving myself I sound a bit square. And I do not like that. I like to sound a bit rough and have a bit of character,” he explained, but hastily adding that he’s not about to start living like a monk.

“I do behave myself a little, but not too much. I don't want to sound like Aled Jones or Michael Bublé!” Liam GallagherLiam Gallagher's voice sounds "healthier" now he's moderating the cigs and booze

Anyone who’s heard and loved songs from Oasis’s 1994 debut Definitely Maybe, notably things like ‘Live Forever’ or ‘Up In The Sky’, might beg to differ. Liam’s voice had a much greater range back then, with many saying at the time that he sounded like a direct cross between John Lennon and John Lydon.

It’s not the first time that Liam has intimated that he’s giving booze and cigs a wider berth than normal. He told the NME back in July 2011: “If I have a drink, I'll be on the Christmas special. I haven't had a drink since New Year's Eve. I'm having a bit of a break. I went 20 years drinking and messing about. It's rubbish.”

He also said that his boozing lifestyle was often a bit of liability in the Nineties, when Oasis were at the apex of their fame. He described how it affected his performances at the band’s legendary Knebworth shows in 1996. “At Knebworth I thought we were doing one night, and we were doing two,” he said.

Gallagher, who scored a solo success with his debut album As You Were in 2017, is currently working on a follow-up, updating his fans by tweeting recently that the reported 20 songs would “change your lives”.