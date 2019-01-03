Share:

Malala Yousufzai is set to launch her third book following the release of her memoirs "I Am Malala" and a children's book "Malala's Magic Pencil".

The education activist’s latest book, "We are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World", is set to release on January 8.

The book will be published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, the publishers of her debut book.

In the book, Malala writes about her own displacement—first as an internally displaced person when she was a young child in Pakistan, and then as an international activist who could travel anywhere in the world except to the home she loved — as well as the journeys of so many other refugees who have faced similar challenges, according to Parade magazine.