SHIKARPUR - One villager was gunned down over an alleged hostility took place at katcha area of Khanpur tehsil of district Shikarpur over an ongoing dispute between two groups of Shahkani and Halili Jatoi tribesmen, in the vicinity of Kot Shahoo Police Station, approximately 100 kilometers off, here on Wednesday.

According to reports, a villager identified as Saleem Shahkani Jatoi was busy grazing his cattle from his village when a few unknown armed assailants invaded over him and shot him dead and managed to escape.

Following on the information area police rushed to the spot and moved the body of deceased villager to Taluka Hospital Khanpur from where the body of deceased handed over to his relative after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

It was believed that attack was allegedly carried out by his rival Halili Jatoi tribesmen over an ongoing dispute developed a couple of year ago over the issue of honour killing [Karo-Kari].

Neither an FIR was registered nor assailants have been arrested till filling of this news file.

A large number of people have been losing their precious lives due to deadly disputes throughout Northern Sindh owing to lack of education for a long. Government must pay its head towards the deadly disputes otherwise blood shedding of innocent people would be continued in future.