HAFIZABAD-A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the district police and 14 private hospital owners/doctors to provide medical services to the in-service policemen as well as dependants of martyred policemen at half rates.

The MoU was signed by General Physicians, Orthopaedic Surgeon, General Surgeon, Child Specialists, ENT Specialists and Heart Specialists including Dr Yaseen, Dr Attiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Sherazi, Dr Abid Bhatti, Dr Ishfaq Meer, Dr Attique Ahmed, Dr Akram, Dr Asim Iftikhar, Dr Islam, Dr Sultan Sikandar and Dr Yousuf and District Police Officer Sajid Kiyani at Circuit House Hafizabad.

The DPO has thanked the doctors and physician was extending their unique cooperation with the police in offering health services at the rate of 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, while inaugurating Police Control Room constructed in Pindi Bhattian by the trading community, the DPO has appreciated the gesture of the community in resolving the long standing demand to construct control room.

He said that 32 modern CCTV cameras would be installed in the town to monitor the activities of outlaws round-the-clock, which would go long way to minimize crimes in the area.

He particularly thanked the office-bearers of Anjuman Tajran, Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Anjuman Arrtian, Anjuman Sarafa and Journalists for their practical cooperation. He also inaugurated Mosque recently constructed in the premises City Police Station in Pindi Bhattian.