Punjab Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Khan has suspended sanitary inspector Muneer Ahmed and given last chance to Medical Superintendent Dr Najma Perveen and Store Incharge Dr Sana Ghafoor during his visit to Social Security Hospital in Kot Lakhpat. He also reviewed public dealing at counter and other sections. Ansar said on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, best available medical facilities will be ensured in all social security hospitals.