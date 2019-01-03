Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the next meeting of the provincial cabinet will be held in Khyber district. This will be the first meeting to be conducted in the erstwhile tribal area now merged into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I will give a final schedule to all the provincial ministers to visit and interact with the people of new districts simultaneously,” he announced this while presiding over the KP cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The cabinet deliberated on various agenda items including working women hostels urban mass transit amendment act 2016, technical allowance for engineers, measure to improve KP budget by activating board of revenue, LPG issues in Chitral and staff regularisation issues of vehicle emission testing stations. The cabinet also approved limited financial autonomy to some departments for making them service delivery oriented.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation on Fata mainstreaming and giving relief to the people is the beginning. He directed to put on ground the cabinet decisions for the benefit of the people. He should be informed of the updates on the cabinet decisions through a tracking system. He directed to work out a mechanism for protection and facilitating the transgenders and establishment of endowment fund for their benefit.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others.

Mahmood said the decision making for legislation should have far reaching results for the benefit of the people. He directed that the provincial departments should finalise laws and should be brought to the next cabinet meeting.

He directed Minister and Secretary Information to sit with the Chief Secretary and find out an accelerated solution to the process of strengthening of Information department.

He directed that secondary healthcare should be strengthened in order to facilitate the people at local level. The provision of medicines, equipment and allied facilities at district healthcare centres would reduce the burden on tertiary healthcare, he added. He further directed to accelerate motorway policing system at Swat Motorway. He said that the widening of road communication from Char To Elum would have a significant impact which would interlink Mardan, Swabi, Buner with Swat and would promote tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the creation of new districts should be need driven based on the population and area. He constituted a committee to make recommendations within three months.

He also asked the committee to assess the technical allowance for the engineers and frame up recommendations for bringing unanimity.

He also directed to prepare rules of business for the ombudsman for protection and empowerment of women folk. He also directed for rapid recruitment under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban mobility authority. He also directed to immediately acquire land for the LPG Air Mixing Plant for district Chitral.

The committee should review revenue generation, promotion of tourism and expansion of representation to the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata and make solid recommendations in this regard, he stressed. Mahmood Khan directed to use Rs500 million out of forest development fund for the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

APPOINTMENT OF RAKHSHANDA NAZ AS OMBUDSPERSON OKAYED

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Rakhshanda Naz as Ombudsperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair observed that appointment of female ombudsperson had become necessary after the passage of the Act which allowed protection to the working women at workplace. Rakshanda Naz had been head of a local NGO Aurat Foundation and has vast experience in women related issues.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved formation of a committee for the grant of technical allowance to the engineers associated with government departments in the province.

The committee would comprise representatives from the department of law, finance and administration.

The committee would recommend grant of technical allowance to the deserving government engineers.