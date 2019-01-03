Share:

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset for the country and are the real ambassadors of the country.

Addressing a ceremony of Pakistani Diasporas in Manchester, United Kingdom, he said, “Pakistan and United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations and Pakistan is desirous of strengthening the relationship by promoting economic and parliamentary linkages.”

He appreciated the role of United Kingdom in stabilizing democratic institutions in Pakistan. He said a large number of Pakistanis in Manchester and other cities of United Kingdom are contributing significant foreign exchange to Pakistan.