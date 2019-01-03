Share:

CHAGHI:- Speedy work has been started for repairing railway track from Pakistan to Iran. According to railway sources, Divisional Executive Engineer Muddasir Shah Afridi has issued directives to PWI Dalbandin under the supervision of Mir Barkat Bugti for repair of railway track. The sleepers of the track from Noshki to Dalbandin 142 to 145 KM, 189 to 266 KM would be changed. While, sand will be removed from track and sleepers would also be changed in the separate sections from 227 to 228, 259 to 261, 308 to 310 and 314 to 316 kilometres.–APP