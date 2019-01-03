Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan players Wednesday got off to flying start in the Dunlop British Junior Open 2019 presently underway in Birmingham, England.

In the U-15 category, Pakistan’s M Ashab Irfan beat Joe Pannell 3-0. Ashab started brilliantly and took the first game 11-4. After some anxious moments, Ashab won the second game 11-8 and took the third game 11-6 to move into the second round.

In the U-17 category, three Pakistanis moved into the second round after winning the first round matches. Syed Hasnain beat Jamie Carmichael 3-1, winning the encounter by 11-6, 8-11, 11-3 and 11-6. Muhammad Hassaan Raza hammered Karim Elgargy 3-0. Hassaan displayed top class squash and simply outclassed his opponent by 11-2, 11-4 and 11-3.

Asad Ullah Khan thrashed George Bidder 3-0. Asad was in cruise control and simply taught George a squash lesson, as he won the first game 11-3. He was in awesome mood as he clinched the second game 11-1 and kept same pressure in the third game by pushing George to all corners of the court and outclassed him to win the game 11-1 to move into the second round. The remaining Pakistani players will play their respective age group matches on last Wednesday night.