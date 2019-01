Share:

Pakistan has excluded Afghanistan’s name from the list of countries whose citizens would be given a visa on arrival.

The report on Thursday said that the government has also stopped issuing visa to Afghanis living in Pakistan, now they have to take visa from Pakistan embassies.

Director Immigration Ismatullah Junijo said now all Afghanis are bound to register themselves in concerned law enforcement departments and all information about Afghan citizens to be provided to DPOs, he added.