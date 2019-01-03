Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Konya on Thursday on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by Governor Konya
In his brief meeting with the Konya governor, the prime minister said we take pride in our exemplary brotherly relations with Turkey. He said efforts are being made to take this relationship to newer heights.
The prime minister said the people of Pakistan have
The prime minister said the national poet of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the spiritual disciple of Mevlana Rumi. Iqbal’s philosophy has been inspired by Rumi’s message of love and self-individuation.
To pay homage to the great Sufi saint of the Muslim world, the Prime Minister and his delegation visited the mausoleum of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi. He also visited the symbolic grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal located in Mevlana Rumi’s graveyard. The Prime Minister also mixed with the local people.
Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will address leading Turkish businessmen at an event organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) in Ankara.
Like FPCCI of Pakistan, TOBB is the highest entity in Turkey representing the private sector having 365 member associations from local chambers of commerce & industry.