Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Konya on Thursday on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by Governor Konya Mr Cüneyit (Junaid) Orhan Toprak, Deputy Mayor Mithat Buyukalim, Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Garrison Commander and senior Turkish officials at the Konya airport.

In his brief meeting with the Konya governor, the prime minister said we take pride in our exemplary brotherly relations with Turkey. He said efforts are being made to take this relationship to newer heights.

The prime minister said the people of Pakistan have great love for the people of Konya and hold Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi in great reverence. He said the spiritual message of Mevlana Rumi has served to unite humanity from all religions and all walks of life.

The prime minister said the national poet of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the spiritual disciple of Mevlana Rumi. Iqbal’s philosophy has been inspired by Rumi’s message of love and self-individuation.

To pay homage to the great Sufi saint of the Muslim world, the Prime Minister and his delegation visited the mausoleum of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi. He also visited the symbolic grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal located in Mevlana Rumi’s graveyard. The Prime Minister also mixed with the local people.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will address leading Turkish businessmen at an event organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) in Ankara.

Like FPCCI of Pakistan, TOBB is the highest entity in Turkey representing the private sector having 365 member associations from local chambers of commerce & industry.