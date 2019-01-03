Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore-based doctor has done a successful weight loss bariatric surgery on 37-year old Maali Saasan, an Indian citizen in Pakistan.

Sources told media that Maali Saasan had come to Pakistan after a failed attempt in Mumbai, India.

She said that she had lost only 15 kg in her first surgery whereas Dr Maaz has removed more fat from her body as she had 150 kg weight which came down to 80kg.

Dr Maaz has set a remarkable example which is a good initiative to strengthen the image of Pakistan across the world, doctors said.