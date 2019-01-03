Share:

‘Politics have no relation to morals.’

–Machiavelli

Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli, born in May 3, 1469 was an Italian diplomat and politician among other things. The Machiavellian dogma soon became the philosophy of “Do whatever gives you the most success, as pragmatically as possible.” Machiavelli’s techniques involved understanding how to manipulate people - when to flatter, when to threaten, how to blackmail and other techniques to generate a power base that can leveraged to achieve what you want.

It is no one set of techniques but rather understanding that each situation can be manipulated and appreciating the best way to do so. It is not necessarily about doing bad things, but not being averse to doing bad things if that is what is necessary.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was also influenced by Machiavelli’s philosophy as were several of his political motivations. At the beginning of his presidency, Bhutto had quoted Machiavelli to Oriana Fallachi while analyzing Ayub’s downfall: “Wrong political decisions are like tuberculosis, difficult to detect in the beginning but easy to cure, and, with the passage of time, easy to detect but difficult to cure.”

It is believed that Bhutto in his initial political years showed promise but then soon dwindled into being a Machiavellian soul.