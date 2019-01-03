LAHORE - PBG/Remounts and Olympia notched up sensational victories in the Pakistan Polo Cup 2018-19 sponsored by Guard Group and Samba Bank here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, PBG/Remounts defeated Polo D Sufi by 6½-4. For PBG/Remounts, which had half goal handicap advantage, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu hammered a hat-trick each. From Polo D Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem scored a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit one.

Raja Temur opened the account of Polo D Sufi by converting a 30-yard penalty to give his side 1-0 lead in the first chukker. PBG/Remounts bounced back in style in the second chukker by thwarting two back-to-back goals through Mumtaz and Nicolas to gain 2-1 lead. Raja Temur then converted one more to square the things at 2-2.

The third chukker was dominated by Polo D Sufi, who banged in a brace through Raja Temur and Ahmed Ali to take 4-2 edge. But PBG/Remounts fought back strongly to dominate the fourth chukker by scoring quartet to pull back 6-4 lead. Mumtaz and Nicolas struck two goals each. With half goal handicap advantage, PBG/Remounts won the encounter by 6½-4. Raja Sami Ullah and Goffredo Cutinelli officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Olympia overcame Guard Group/Diamond Paints by 6-4½. Bilal Haye was star of the day as he thwarted three goals for the winning side while Goffredo Cutinelli banged in a brace and Ahmed Zubair Butt a goal. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck two goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Farooq Amin Sufi hit one goal apiece.

Olympia were off to flying start as they launched a series of attacks on Guard Group/DP’s goal and succeeded in smashing in three outstanding goals to take 3-0 lead.

Bilal Haye, Goffredo and Ahmed Zubair scored one goal each. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Hamza converted one to reduce the deficit to 3-1. Saqib started the second chukker with a field goal to further reduce the margin to 3-2. But Bilal Haye came from behind to fire in a field goal to stretch Olympia’s lead to 4-2.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Guard Group/DP as they smashed in two back-to-back goals through Hamza and Farooq to square the things at 4-4. Olympia bounced back strongly in the fourth chukker by slamming in two goals to take 6-4 lead. With half goal handicap advantage for Guard Group/DP, the final score was 6-4½ in favour of Olympia. Hissam Ali Hyder and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi supervised the match as field umpires.

 