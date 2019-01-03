Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday formed a ‘death review committee’ for the evaluation of deaths in the hospital and to fix the responsibility in case of negligence, Wednesday.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr Waseem Khawaja informed The Nation that a nine-member committee has been formed for the transparency of the system.

He said that on various occasions the doctor is held responsible by the family members of the patient after his/her death which leads to the violent incidents. He said that to put the house in order, the hospital administration has formed a senior members committee to evaluate the death report of patients sent by the concerned department. He said that the nine-member committee will review the death report sent by the relevant department and if negligence of the doctor is found in the incident, the administration will put penalty on the doctor.

The nine-member committee includes head of surgery department Dr Tanvir Khaliq, assistant professor neurosurgery Dr Amir Shah, assistant professor orthopaedic Dr Ghias-ud-Din Jan, Dr Khalid Saeed, Dr Abdul Khaliq, and head of medicine Dr Rauf Niazi. The committee also includes Dr Rubina Imam, Dr Mariyam Masood, Dr Mansoor Iqbal and Dr Fazal Aziz Mian. He said that all the death cases will be initially evaluated by the departmental death review committee and then will be referred to the senior cited committee which will conduct the clinical audit of all such cases regularly and a report thereof will be referred to executive director. He said that a final meeting to discuss the clinical audit report will be convened on the 1st Saturday of every month under the chairmanship of executive director. Meanwhile, National Institute of Health (NIH) has started the production of vaccine which will be available for patients in health facilities from next month, statement said.

The statement issued by NIH stated that the institute has started the production of Cell Culture Rabies Vaccine (CCRV) after the break of almost one year.

This vaccine will be available by the end of February 2019. It said that the vaccine will be available in the health facilities after the completion of Quality Control analysis and lot release process. NIH will produce 200,000 doses of Rabies Cell Culture Vaccine during this financial year.

Executive Director (ED) NIH Aamer Ikram Prof Brig Aamer Ikram, emphasized that NIH is presently producing Cell Culture Anti-Rabies Vaccine and Anti-Rabies Serum. Both products are supplied on demand to all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Armed Forces, Private Sector companies and other indenters. NIH also provides diagnostic facility for Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination.

Separately, the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) will start a special anti polio drive in the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The anti-polio drive will conclude on January 3rd. The statement said that 800 polio workers will take part in the in the anti- polio drive started in the tribal areas. It stated that around 83000 children below age five will be vaccinated in this anti-polio drive and that all arrangements of anti-polio drive have been completed by the ministry.