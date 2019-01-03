Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is embarking on a two-day official visit to Turkey on Thursday, on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, he will meet Turkish President and discuss with him entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international situation.

The Prime Minister will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay in Ankara.

The visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic, trade and commercial relations.