Rawalpindi - Police have busted a notorious gang by arresting three members of the gang for their involvement in sodomizing school children and filming objectionable scenes in their mobile phones, informed official sources on Wednesday.

The gang members also blackmailed the victims by demanding cash and other valuables. Police recovered mobile phones, internet devices and other items from possession of the accused, they said. An accused was identified as Hamdan, the student of 10th grade in a private school located at Satellite Town while the identities of two others accused were not shared by police, they said.

According to sources, officials of Police Station (PS) Cantt received information that Hamdan had developed friendship with a school child on social media and later called him to Rex Hotel located in Saddar where other gang members were already present. Hamdan allegedly sodomized the young boy while the other gang members recorded the objectionable scenes in their mobile phones. Sources said the gang members had started blackmailing the victim to arrange cash for them, upon failure of which they threatened to upload his objectionable video on social media.

The victim’s family also reported the matter to PS Cantt officials and sought legal action against the gang members’ .Taking action, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Cantt Javed Iqbal Mirza constituted a special team comprising Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Liaquat, constable Afzal and other officials tasking them to nab the accused. The special police team carried out a raid at 6th Road and rounded up Hamdan and shifted him to police station for interrogation, sources said. They added that the police on information provided by the detainee had also conducted a raid at Faizabad and held two other gang members. All the accused gang members were put behind bars while further investigation is underway, sources said.

Police have also launched a hunt to apprehend the other gang members who are said to be hiding in Murree. A senior police officer, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of three members of notorious gang for their involvement in assaulting school children sexually in hotel rooms and other places in the city. He added that police would also take action against management of Rex Hotel as they had rented out the room to the gang members.