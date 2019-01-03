Share:

Karachi - Marking their hundred of days the sit-in camp, dock workers of Port Qasim Wednesday announced shifting protest camp to D-Chowk, the place famous for long sit-ins in front of Parliament House Islamabad after January 10th if issues were still unsolved.

This was announced by the Secretary General, Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA Hussain Badshah in presence of senior labour and trade union leaders during a joint press conference arranged in the protest camp established in front of Karachi Press Club.

“We have failed to grab attention of federal government and official of ministry of ports & shipping even after 100 days of our peaceful protest,” they added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while taking notice of our march toward Governor’s House Sindh that followed by brutal action of police force asked to resolve our issues immediate basis. But all went into vein and nothing changed, he told reporters. It is a final ultimatum for federal government and ministry to solve our issues before 10th of January after which we will start Pakistan Trade Union March and move this protest camp at D-Chowk Islamabad. “We will start hunger strike there and continue till our death,” Hussain Badshah warned.

Our children are out of school and our families are starving. Federal government should get our issues solved. Our pending four months salaries should be release as soon possible by the Chinese company.

Our workers cards should be issued by Port Qasim Authority and Dock Workers (Employment) Act be implemented at this port too like in KPT, he demanded.

Other labour and trade union leaders who joined this press conference included Habib uddin Junaidi, Nasir Ali Masoor, Liaquat Ali Sahi, Abdul Salam, Khalid Khan, Gul Badshah, Habib Jan, Zehra khan and others.

Trade union leaders supported demands of port Qasim dock workers and assured them for their full support. Our different chapters will warmly receive members of this march in various cities and in Islamabad too. Our workers will also join this protest at D-Chowk, Habibuddin Junaidi and others announced.