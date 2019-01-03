Share:

"The award of Mohmand Dam contract to Descon-Pakistan belonging to Advisor Commerce is sheer conflict of interest, most unethical and tip of the iceberg of a monumental scandal that must be probed transparently".

In a statement of the PPP Secretary General ex-senator Farhatullah Babar hoped that credible reply is to be given but the government raised more questions than it gave to answer.

“Since no credible explanation has been offered the party demands a transparent probe into the matter and till the probe is completed the Advisor Commerce must step aside,” he said.

He demanded answers to the questions: "Is it correct that the offers made by other bidders were rejected on technical grounds leaving the field open for Descon-CGGC as sole bidder?"

"Is it not mandatory to invite fresh bids after other bidders were disqualified? "Is it correct that the Joint venture Descon-CGGC submitted bids after last general elections?"

"How soon the financial bids of Descon Joint venture were opened after the other bidders were disqualified on technical grounds?

"Is it correct that PPRA Rules do not allow acceptance of single bids and whether and what procedure adopted to bypass this requirement?

“The explanation that Descon is holding only 30% share in the joint venture is laughable, audacious and offensive to common intelligence that amounts to criminal cover up ,” he said.

He said that just two days ago the current and former speakers of KP Assembly were found guilty of misuse of authority in the appointment of a senior officer of the Assembly.