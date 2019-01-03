Share:

LAHORE - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Opposition can overthrow the PTI government at centre yet it wants to give time to the incumbent rulers so that their worth and capability is exposed to the masses.

The masses need to learn what intentions the government harbors about the country for which it has come to power and for that end the PTI rulers are being given time, Kaira told media along with provincial secretary general Ch Manzoor Ahmad, sr vice president Aslam Gill and provincial secretary information Syed Hassan Murtaza following provincial executive committee meeting here Wednesday.

The PPP Punjab president deplored the JIT report against the party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal Bhutto and other party men and said, it was one sided report prepared without incorporating version of PPP leaders. The PPP has faced cases and succeeded therein in the past and this time too, the party will emerge triumphant in the court of law, he said. Kaira said the JIT adopted pick and choose policy while probing the fake bank accounts and on the face of its findings, it was Asif Ali Zardari who was being encircled leaving anyone else. Kaira mentioned about boxes in the JIT report that contained mark “AZ” which is spelled out as Asif Zardari to show that the actual target of the JIT was Zardari. Kaira also wondered that how the report reached the government and media even before it was filed in the court. He said the JIT recommended putting name of the sitting CM of Sindh, on exit control list (ECL) when he was never called for inquiry nor his point of view was obtained on the allegations.

Kaira also criticised the economic policies of the PTI government and told the media, the government was going to get loan at the 8 per cent interest, which was whooping for the national economy.