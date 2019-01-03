Share:

RAWALPINDI - An under trial prisoner (UTP) was rushed to the hospital inside Adiala Jail with severe bleeding from his genitals on Monday, after he was allegedly placed under inhumane torture by officials of the prison department, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The UTP has been identified as Saeen Irfan, sources said. The UTP nearly bled to death and doctors are trying their level best to control his bleeding, sources added.

According to sources, the UTP Saeen Irfan was being escorted to his cell in the jail after he was brought back from a court hearing, during which the officials on duty asked the prisoner to remove his shoe in Dewari and ordered him to sit on the floor. However, the inmate refused to obey orders of the officials on which he was slapped by an officer. Source said this infuriated the inmate who also used abusive language against the jail staff.

On this the UTP was taken to ‘Kasoori’ on orders of Jail Superintendent where Head Warder Muhammad Sarwar, Shahid Iqbal SG Warder and Muhammad Elahi SG Warder along with four others tortured him black and blue. “The warders also tried to push a stick into the UTP’s genitals, causing severe bleeding,” sources said. Saeen Irfan was rushed to the jail hospital for medical treatment where his condition is said to be critical, source said.

When contacted, a senior officer of Adiala Jail said an inquiry has been launched by Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar into this inhumane incident by appointing Muhammad Mansha Sindhu, Additional Superintendent, as Inquiry Officer. He said the prisoner was beaten on 31/12/2018. He said three officials namely Muhammad Sarwar, Shahid Iqbal and Muhammad Elahi were suspended.

He said the IO has submitted his inquiry report before Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Rawalpindi Region. He said it was wrong that the warders pushed a stick into the UTP’s genitals. There are some unconfirmed reports that the victim was shifted to a teaching hospital for further medical treatment.