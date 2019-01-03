Share:

LAHORE - The market closed on a negative note, as the benchmark KSE 100-index shed 200 points, decreasing by 0.5 percent from the previous trading session.

The index opened positively, continuing on an upward trajectory, making a high of +453 points; however, it slid in the second half of the trading session to close at 37,795 points. Total volume was recorded at 134m shares, up 38 percent from the last session. TRG (-0.04 percent) and LOTCHEM (-3.8 percent) led the volumes with almost 23m shares changing hands. Major contribution to the KSE 100-index came from BAHL (+4.0 percent), BAFL (+5 percent), ENGRO (+1.1 percent) and UBL (+0.8 percent) cumulatively contributing +104 points to the index. On the flipside, MCB (-3.1 percent), LUCK (-3.5 percent) and POL (-3.3 percent) were the major stocks that dragged the index down by 140 points. Cement sector witnessed selling pressure as the major players lost value to close in the red zone. LUCK (-3.5 percent), DGKC (-1.6 percent), CHCC (-2.1 percent), FCCL (-1.0 percent) and KOHC (-1.5 percent) were the major losers of the aforementioned sector. E&P sector closed lower than its previous day close as crude oil prices edged lower in the international market. POL (-3.3 percent) and PPL (-0.5 percent) were the major victims of the mentioned sector.

Moving forward, it is expected investor sentiments will remain choppy amid absence of any triggers. Therefore, the KSE100 performance is likely to remain under pressure.