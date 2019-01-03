Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has slammed the PTI govt for creating artificial crisis of water and gas in Sindh and denying the province of its Rs 92 billion in last five months, adding that our transport had been crippled because of gas crisis.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he said that Sindh Chief Minister had thrice taken up issue at the CCI of additional 1200 cusecs additional water for Karachi but unfortunately PTI govt failed to make any progress to provide relief to the people. He said that we were much available and visible at the ground to serve the people and we do not make tall claims of addressing public issues through e-portal to earn a just cheap self-projection.

Murtaza Wahab has said that PTI is continuously taking U-turns, as first they demanded for CM resignation then stepped back , PTI people should come out of social media and Facebook and should realize the ground realities of politics ,they should come on earth and learn to work. PTI has no exposure to politics and has no sense of work; adding that I don’t know what problem PTI has with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, he is the only CM who went to Beijing China for CPEC conference, he is the only CM who has political vision. He further said according to Constitution of Pakistan no floor crossing is allowed then how PTI can dislodge Sindh govt? this shows PTI believes in violation of law.

According to Article 63-A PTI cannot take any decision.PTI should focus on the Federal and Punjab govt, the advisor added. He said that the governor was an apolitical and constitutional head and therefore he should avoid from political point scoring and confine himself to his constitutional role.

To a question, Murtaza Wahab said that much headway had been reported in the murder of MQM Pakistan leader Ali Raza Abidi but he could not share more details at this stage.