KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sherzaman met Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah with Secretary Information Adil Ansari, Adnan Ismail, Aftab Siddiqui, Ali Aziz, Raja Azhar Khan, Aziz Afridi, Umar Omari and Dr Imran Shah on Wednesday.

The complaints regarding Citizen Portal of Prime Minister Imran Khan were the topic of the meeting.

While talking to media men, Khurrum Sherzaman stated that more than 100,000 complaints were resolved in the Citizen Portal of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sindh resolved only 1,900, which are not even 2 per cent of the total. We met Chief Secretary Sindh who wished to work and doesn’t want to let the complaints increase. We came here to know the cause of such a low number of complaints being resolved. PPP is in government for the third consecutive term but they did not do anything remarkable in IT. The public in Sindh is still living in the stone age.

He said everybody can convey his complaint through mobile phone to the government, which was not even in the mind of rulers of Sindh. Chief Minister Sindh didn’t even think to get a program developed for Sindh. We don’t see any work being done on this program of PTI in Sindh. Cleanliness, water problems, encroachment and NIC problems can be told to the government.

He informed that Chief Secretary gave us a briefing about the software-related problems. We wish the public of Sindh to come out of the Stone Age. We are helping Peoples Party to overcome these problems. I visited National Institute of Child Health where I saw four newly born babies. Doctors were complaining of non-availability of ventilators there.

Further criticising, he said that CM Sindh visited Sindh Secretariat to make the public fool. I ask you what steps you took after the said visit. What action did you take against the people not on duty? There is a complaint cell in Chief Minister House for last 11 years. We ask you how many complaints were resolved in the said complaint cell.

PTI Karachi President said that public are facing hunger and thirst and if you want education, you should go to private schools. If you are ill, go to private hospitals and if you want water, you need to purchase mineral water. We need private guards for security and for transport, we need Uber or Careem, Sindh Government doesn’t do anything.

The Sindh government is not seen resolving the problems of the public. We want the Sindh government to awake from its slumber and if Sindh Government doesn’t do its work, we will not let it run further. Chief Minister will have to do his work. He has to activate the complaint cell and resolve the problems of the public.

Khurram demand the Chief Minister Sindh to get a report about Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal and resolve its complaints. We cannot let the tomcat be appointed for security of milk. We are afraid Chief Minister can spoil the evidences and proofs against him if he remains in the seat. Our demand from CM Murad Ali Shah is the same that he should resign. We will continue raising our voice for resolution of public problems, he added.