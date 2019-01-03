Share:

LAHORE: The punctuality of Pakistan Railways trains collectively remained 89 percent during the month of December 2018. PR sources said on Wednesday the Pakistan Railways Lahore Division deals 68 passenger trains daily as it was the largest operational division of the railways. The PR has been keeping the train operation functional despite the thick fog in the province. Divisional Transportation Officer Nasir Nazir has informed in a monthly report that passenger trains remained 100 per cent punctual in 25 days of 31 days of the month, while intercity fast trains remained punctual in five days of the month, whereas Mail express trains gained punctuality in three days.–APP