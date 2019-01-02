Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Arshad Hafeez disclosed on Wednesday the PC-1 of literacy department is being revised to introduce new reforms in the department.

Talking to the teachers of literacy schools, he added that the reforms are intended to build characters of the students besides imparting them education.

He disclosed that 1,800 new students have been enrolled at the literacy schools during last three months across the province.

He declared that the duration of literacy courses in prisons is also being increased up to three months. He directed literacy mobilisers to visit schools on daily basis and submit their reports.

He further asked the officials concerned to improve record keeping and formally prepare lectures. He directed the staff of literacy department to ensure achievement of targets assigned by the head office in two months.

He declared that the department is being modernised on the directives of the Punjab chief minister. He said that major target of the department is to improve quality of education.

He directed the school officials to get the follow-up of position holder students and take steps for introducing extra-curricular activities. He said that special emphasis was put on the training of teachers.

He declared that he would carry out surprise visits of literacy schools. He said that a number of steps were under consideration to offer relief to the staff.