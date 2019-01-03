Share:

Lahore - An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former vice chancellor of the University of Sargodha Muhammad Akram and four others. Their remand was extended till Jan 17 in a case pertaining to the establishment of two sub-campuses of the varsity illegally.

In addition to Prof Akram, the other accused include Sargodha University’s former registrar Rao Jamil, Lahore sub-campus’ former admin director Akram, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus CEO Waris and his partner Naeem.

They are accused of enrolling thousands of students, receiving hefty fees and jeopardising future of students by illegally establishing the campuses.

Lahore sub-campus’ former CEO Mian Javed Ahmad was also apprehended in the case but he had died of heart attack in jail. The accountability watchdog had apprehended him for setting up illegal sub-campuses under public private partnership policy.

Likewise, the accountability court also extended judicial remand of 16 stenographers of Punjab police in an illegal appointment case till January 9.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan heard the case. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau representatives pleaded with the court to extend their judicial remand.

The accused include Rashid Mahmood, Abdul Qayyum, Mahmoodul Hassan, the stenographers.