LAHORE - The Punjab government is spending around Rs 7,000 on every child for vaccination against polio, measles and other viral diseases.

This was stated by Director General Health Services, Punjab, Dr Munir Ahmed in an exclusive talk with APP here on Wednesday. He said that parents should cooperate with vaccinators who had been serving the masses by putting their lives at risk particularly in KP and FATA where many vaccinators had sacrificed their lives while performing their duties in past.

He said that vaccination was the only solution to save children from disability and other viral fatal diseases.

Dr Munir Ahmed said that despite some polio cases, Pakistan would soon be polio free.

On a query regarding facilities to prevent polio and measles, he said that main preventive method was vaccination while there are five strategies to avert polio and measles.

Mop up activities that means vaccination of the whole village or 160 homes from all four sides in case of surfacing one measles case, he said.

He said that regularly administer anti-polio drops upto five years of age was the only way to prevent from polio virus. He said that poor sanitation condition and sewerage water caused the breeding of polio virus. He said that all facilities including blood test, vaccines were available free of cost in all public sector hospitals. About the current situation of polio cases in country, Dr Munir said three each cases were reported from Fata and Balochistan while one each from KP and Sindh provinces

was reported in 2018 and no any confirmed case was reported from any part of Punjab.

DG Health Services, Dr Munir Ahmed appealed to the parents to get administered vaccines to their children to save them from polio, measles and other viral diseases.