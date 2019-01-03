Share:

Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from interfering in Orange Line Metro Train project.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar assured to monitor the project till its completion. He also directed to pay Rs1 billion to the contractors.

Earlier, SC had directed to pay full money to construction company awarded contract of Orange Line Metro Train. The top judge said the court wants to extend contract of project incharge and directed advocate general to discuss this issue with the government representative.

In May 2014, Punjab government had signed a project with Chairman of the Chinese National Development Reforms Commission regarding construction of an Orange Line Train in Lahore so that the metropolis will depict a melange of the traditional and the modern.

The train route will be 27.1 kilometer long, spread from Ali Town to Thokar Niaz Baig, from Multan Road to Scheme Mor, Chowburji, MAO College, Mall Road, Laxmi Chowk and Railway Station, from Garhi Shahu Bridge to GT Road and UET and from Pakistan Mint to Dera Gojran.

The Orange Line Train is said to be the common man’s ride that will move through places where people with low income and living standards are spending lives.

The original deadline for the project was December 25, 2017.