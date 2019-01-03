Share:

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a three-page interim order on the case filed by late air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

On Monday, the top court had issued notices to the legal heirs of Asghar Khan, after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recommended closing the case filed by the late air chief marshal.

"Notices have been issued to determine whether money was given to politicians or not," the interim order stated. "The FIA conducted multiple investigations," it added.

"The statements of the witnesses are contrary," the SC order read.

A related paragraph from the FIA report, submitted in court on Monday, was also made part of the order.

"Those who were party to the case, are not aware of the receipts nor mode or time of payments," the interim order upheld.

Stating that "the real amount which was transferred into bank accounts is not apparent either", the order added. "Related banks did not cooperate with FIA either and did not give the record for the past 24 years."

"The defendant did not present any evidence," it continued.

Further, the order stated, "This case was filed by Asghar Khan who is no more."

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for one week.