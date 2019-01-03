Share:

LAHORE (PR): The Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) recently held the Luminites Association’s Annual Reunion, which was momentous as it marked SDSB Alumni’s three-decade long journey with LUMS.

The alumni gathered in the University’s Library Lawn to meet up with fellow Luminites. The event was hosted by graduates, Anwar Kabir and Sidra Faiz, VP and Council Member of the SDSB Luminites Association, respectively. The reunion commenced with Majid Munir, President of the SDSB Luminites Association sharing the initiatives that the Association has pioneered, focusing on giving back to the University and paying it forward. Nuzhat Kamran, Director Office of Advancement also reiterated how alumni support is key for the development of the University.

Ahsan Shiekh, Board Member, introduced an app called ‘myLUMS’ that the association has very skilfully developed.

The app will allow SDSB alumni to search and connect with each other and will later also be used to connect alumni from the other schools of LUMS.

The two keynote speakers for the afternoon, Ali Naqvi, CEO Aletheia Capital, and Furqan Syed, VP and GM Pakistan at PepsiCo., both LUMS alumni shared personal anecdotes of their time at LUMS and talked about how the University has been at the forefront of thought leadership in the country. Syed, who was also awarded the Pride of LUMS Award appreciated how the University has grown through the years. “Today LUMS is not just about an MBA. It now offers a wide choice of programmes through its five schools so it’s evolved tremendously. It is by far the best institution that you can join in Pakistan, at par with global standards. I feel so proud to be associated with this institute for 30 years.”

Soon after, the esteemed founder of LUMS, Syed Babar Ali, was invited to say a few words. Ali said that the LUMS brand owes its success to the graduates of the first four batches that went into the job market and set a standard that the coming graduates have maintained.

Twenty-three distinguished alumni from all walks of life who have done exceptional work in their respective fields were also honoured by the SDSB Luminites Association.