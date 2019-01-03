Share:

PESHAWAR (APP): Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) project director Col Ishtiaq Maitlla Wednesday informed that work on Swat Motorway was in full swing and the road would be opened for traffic in May this year. He said this during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan here at his office and said that the road would facilitate hundreds of thousands of tourists every year to visit Swat valley. Earlier, the minister said the provincial government was paying due attention to promotion of tourism and had identified 20 new resorts, adding that this year four tourists’ resorts would be developed. The Minister said timely completion of Swat motorway was imperative for promotion of tourism and directed Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to expedite work on the project. He discussed construction of new roads to new tourists’ resorts and rehabilitation of already existing roads with Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) project director.